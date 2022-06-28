Nigerian music talent Rema was among the many artists that performed at this year’s Kadetten Festival in Norway

The Calm Down crooner gave some energetic performance as Oyinbo fans jumped in excitement and sang along

Aside from Rema, Nigerian music star and Grammy Award Burna Boy is also billed to perform at the festival

This week has been a big win for the Nigerian music industry as they continue to gain massive attention not just in Nigeria but across the world.

The latest video showed Nigerian singer Rema’s performance at this year’s Kadetten Festival in Norway.

Rema storms Norway. Credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

Rema left many of his fans jumping and singing in excitement as he gave a thrilling and energetic performance.

The video from Rema’s performance has left many of his Nigerian fans and followers gushing as they applaud him.

Rema and Grammy award winner Burna Boy were among the many singers billed to perform at the Kadetten Festival.

See the video below:

Celebrities and fans gush as Rema shut down Norway

Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have since stormed Rema’s page as they applauded him over his thrilling show.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

oxladeofficial:

"Real life ! ."

drehda_daniel_:

"Control the Crowd❤️ #biggestsuperstar ."

phamotee:

"Imagine portable singing "fine boy like me"."

ismailknk7:

"Love and greetings from Turkey. I love you. ❤❤❤."

Rema and Wizkid thrill fans with energetic performances in the Netherlands

Nigerian music continues to gain ground internationally, and more and more singers continue to support each other.

The Oh My! music festival went on over the weekend in Feyenoord Stadium in the Netherlands, with Nigerian singers Rema and Wizkid among those that lit up the concert.

A video from the event showed the moment Wizkid joined Rema on stage as they embraced each other and went on to perform the Star Boy’s hit song Soco.

The two Nigerian singers gave some energetic vibes that saw the stage cameraman showing off some dance moves as he performed his job.

Wizkid and Rema's performance left many of their Nigerian fans hailing them.

Source: Legit.ng