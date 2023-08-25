Singer Portable Zazu has made a bold claim about his wealth as he said he spends N2 million every day

Zazu made this revelation known while reacting to a video of him making money rain on kids and adults in the trenches

The controversial singer went on to throw shades as he said some of his colleagues dare not do the same

Street Pop star and controversial singer Portable Zazu has left many talking with a recent bold claim about his financial status.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video where the singer was seen with a huge sack of money he intended to share with his fans in the trenches.

Portable Zazu reacts to video of him giving out money. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable says he spends N2m per day

Reacting to the same video shared by popular Tunde Ednut, Portable claims he sprays N2 million to his fans daily.

Portable went on to brag about being the only artist capable of pulling such off as many of his colleagues wouldn't dare do the same.

He wrote in the comment section:

“Money making machine Kinimah Spraying 2 million Naira everyday by day is a blessing some no fit do am Alhamdulilahi. Na God dey run am OGUNDABEDE The Street DonJazzy @mufasatundeednut God bless you”

See the screenshot of his comments below:

Screenshot of Portable Zazu's comments. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Social media users react as Portable claims he spends N2m per day

See some of their reactions below:

lilp8680:

"@portablebaeby shut up who ask u use that money bro do facials for u and young duu body your skin is not skinny bruh."

troy.esq:

"@portablebaeby the money you sprayed on your way out of Hilton after Akpororo show, 500 stuck to my bumper cuz of rain."

sima_le27:

"@portablebaeby easy on the spending ooo! So many don broke for the industry! I no go call names! When you’re at the peak of ur career spend wisely!"

mr_justin_jantari:

"@portablebaeby E never reach here ooo."

justt.vinny:

"'@portablebaeby Werey say 2 million everyday...U go broke pass old taker if u try am."

Source: Legit.ng