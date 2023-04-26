Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW has finally cleared the air over a homophobic rant about influencer Enioluwa'

In a post on his page, Juju, as he is fondly called, noted that everyone can do whatever they like with their lives

The singer's aide also apologised for any harm and misinformation the viral post must have caused

Davido's Isreal has denied going on a homophobic rant and making allegations against popular beauty influencer Enioluwa.

Isreal, in his post, reiterated that he did not make such allegations as everyone has the choice to be whoever they want.

Davido's Isreal denies allegations about Enioluwa Photo credit: @enioluwaofficial/@isreal_dmw

Source: Instagram

Apologising for any harm the viral post against Enioluwa must have caused, Juju added that he is in no place to judge anyone.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I repeat again that I didn't say this!! Everyone have a choice to be and to do whatever they want with their life and I'm in no place to judge. I apologise for any harm this wrong message must have caused Thank you all."

See the post below:

Netizens share opinions about Isreal's post

charly.ice0:

"Them don use jazz take post with juju phone."

gunplay_hub:

"Talk ur mind then apologize later the message don deliver,received and seen!!! juju u nor get shaking "

quincy.murphy75:

"But it's madness, are they encouraging the young ones seeing them who are men to become women? Nonsense in the name of content creation, wht can't you appreciate God for who you are?"

chairmanhkn:

"Naw speak your mind bro"

veevyann_:

"No be juju type this caption sha"

shedrackinekwe:

"Even though no be you talk am but na true the person wey talk talk."

southside1_:

"Talk ur mind then apologize later."

__dheola_:

"We love Enny like that you people should leave him abeg."

Fans query Cubana Chiefpriest over breakup with Davido

Nigerian singer Davido and his long-time best friend Cubana Chiefpriest have allegedly parted ways over a disagreement.

Despite rumours on social media about the cause of the disagreement, both parties have remained quiet

Chiefpriest recently shared a new video on his page, where he marvelled at the ease and technology of getting from point to point with a cable car.

While some Nigerians wondered why Chiefpriest seemed excited in a cable car abroad while it's available here, others asked important questions.

Source: Legit.ng