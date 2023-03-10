Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has once again caused an online buzz over Davido’s upcoming album

The celebrity barman shared a post online where he bragged about Davido’s new project and said he had never seen the singer go so hard before

Cubana Chiefpriest’s lofty words about the upcoming album stirred mixed feelings from fans as they asked questions about it

Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has taken to social media for the umpteenth time to hype Davido’s soon-to-be-released album.

On his official Instagram page, the celebrity barman shared a throwback video of Isreal DMW opening Davido’s show at the O2 Arena.

Chiefpriest then accompanied the video with a caption where he showered Davido with praises over his upcoming album.

Cubana Chiefpriest has hyped Davido's upcoming album online. Photos: @davido, @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

According to the celebrity barman, he was so fortunate to listen to the album, and he has never seen Davido go this hard before.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He also called the DMW boss the David that defeated Goliath. He wrote:

“It’s Almost Time, I’m So Fortunate To Have Heard A Few Tracks Of The Album @davido Is Coming, I Have Never Seen Him Go This HARD Before, He Has Defeated Goliath Again He Name Is David. So Much Joy Is Coming !!!!”

See the post below:

Fans have mixed reactions to Cubana Chiefpriest hyping Davido’s upcoming album

A number of netizens stormed Chiefpriest’s comment section to react to the news of the DMW boss’ album. Read some of their comments below:

ferg_fire:

“Abeg we don too wait ahhhh I don go buy new JBL speaker down n AirPods too can’t really wait.”

vee_toor:

“Na so una talk before for ABT.. make this one make sense Abeg.”

symply_august:

“Not after all these braggings the tracks Abi album will be trash on trash I go laff una o.”

augustee_na:

“Una don start.”

updateboizgaposa03:

“Naso una talk the last time.”

smilingj275:

“We can’t wait OBO ELUUUUUPPPPP 72.”

jimmy_ayenks:

“Davido makes better singles than Albums.”

richling_dives:

“30BG Dey wait ooooh.”

waxzy_funky:

“We can’t wait too Even if e no sweet we go use hype finish am. E must collect Grammy with this.”

Cubana Chiefpriest rewards boy in viral Peter Obi's photo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest fulfilled his pledge to Yusuf Alabi, the young boy photographed at Peter Obi’s Lagos rally.

Recall that the socialite had reacted to the viral photo by asking for the boy to be found because he wanted to change his life and get him off the streets.

Chiefpriest located the boy and established communication with him to the joy of Nigerians on social media.

Source: Legit.ng