Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, is now making headlines after fans spotted her buying hot amala at a restaurant

In a video making the rounds online, the movie star was seen barefoot as she gathered with other customers to buy food

The video of Toyin Abraham being barefoot in a restaurant soon sparked a series of reactions from netizens

Much loved Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has now got Nigerians talking after a video of her barefoot at a restaurant went viral.

In the video which was posted on Tiktok by @ayoolahairline2 and spotted by Legit.ng, the movie star was seen gathering with other customers to buy food at the restaurant.

The viral clip showed Toyin in an oversized pink shirt and a blue pair of jeans as she walked around barefoot in the restaurant with a scarf tied around her head.

Another part of the video showed the actress trying to lift the heavy fan as she seemed to be complaining about the heat in the place.

Toyin seemed very much at home despite her celebrity status and she mixed freely with the waiters and other patrons while carrying her black bowl of hot amala.

Netizens react to video of Toyin Abraham barefoot at a restaurant as she buys amala

The video of Toyin Abraham buying amala at a restaurant sparked mixed reactions from netizens. Many of them noted that she was quite humble while others complained that she was barefoot.

Read some of their comments below:

omolara20233:

“she is humble .”

Tina❤️:

“This woman and food .”

damilolaruthbabat:

“I just love this woman .”

TOMISIN :

“mummy IRE too like food abeg .”

estherogbimi:

“She was like “this one Dey video me Nii,na the food concern me oo”shes so lovely mehhn.”

u9nice Oluwadabira:

“I think they came to that location to act movie her lifestyle is so simple.”

yettybabe:

“i like her lifestyle,simple one.”

Joy osaze:

“she no dey care when its come to amala.”

mi senorita:

“aunty toyin where ur slippers .”

shashadancequeen:

“she no wear slippers.”

*꧁Happy soul:

“she’s so natural.”

Jade:

“Barefoot, I hope that’s her business sha .”

