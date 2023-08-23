Lege Miamii has proved once again that being crowned as the force of virality by Trend Up awards was no mistake

The funny man recently released a new music video for his new song, and a remake of the hilarious music video done by Aunty Ramota has left many in tatters

Aunty Ramota's remake video has been tagged by many as even funnier as she was seen twerking in the clip

Like many would say, "If you're angry, just have data and go online." Well, a recent trending clip of two skit makers, Lege Miamii and Aunty Ramota, would leave you in tatters, and we're not exaggerating.

Lege Miamii recently dropped a snippet video for his new song, "True Friend", which is set to drop later this month and has got people talking.

The remake video of Lege Miamii's new song by Aunty Ramota goes viral. Photo credit: @legemiamii/@auntyramota_authentic

Source: Instagram

The comic man had started a challenge for the funniest remake for the snippet, and skit maker Aunty Ramota jumped it, and it is super hilarious.

Aunty Ramota dey twerk

One of the highlights of the viral remake by Aunty Ramota was when she turned around, grabbed a couple of stools, and started twerking to the camera.

Some have tagged the remake as the skit of the year.

Watch the snippet of Lege Miamii's new music video:

See Aunty Ramota's remake below:

See how netizens reacted to both clips

@deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

"Egbon e ma pami na OLUGBODE RE NITA."

@thecuteabiola:

"Omo presidenti ilu wa."

@jiganbabaoja:

"You will sell 02 in 4mins let’s go Eyan ofo."

@adeniyijohnson:

"02 Arena loading… Even Ashake don dey fear."

@ti_nu_a_de:

"Aunty ramota dey twerk ahh."

@wisdombusybrain:

"Na only me know say aunty Ramota don do yansh."

@broda.malik:

"No cap we won the challenge already❤️❤️."

@official_seunbabs:

"D one sweet pass Lege own , after KFC betoto & kitchen plus Pepsi."

@simple_dhebbie:

"Wait! what did I just watch was she trying to twerk or she twerk?"

@atinukeaolat:

"Aunty Ramota loves Money ehhhnnn Shebi na she be the only person dancing, why she dey fear say money go disappear .See her small Ikebe..."

Source: Legit.ng