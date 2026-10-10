Japan's immigration rules require foreign nationals to return their residence card within 14 days of it becoming invalid under certain conditions

Several situations can trigger the return requirement, including the expiry of the card's validity period or failing to re-enter Japan within an approved re-entry permit window

Relatives or cohabitants of a deceased foreign national also bear the responsibility of returning the residence card on their behalf

Japan has outlined the specific circumstances under which foreign nationals holding a residence card or special permanent resident certificate are legally required to return the document to the Commissioner of the Immigration Services Agency.

According to Japan's immigration rules, a residence card becomes invalid in several situations.

Japan lists 4 reasons foreigners may have to return their residence cards. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Reasons to return Japanese residence card

1. When the cardholder is no longer classified as a mid- to long-term resident

2. When the card's validity period lapses

3. When a foreign national leaves Japan on a re-entry permit but fails to return before that permit expires.

In each of these cases, the cardholder is required to return the card within 14 days of the expiration date.

4. When the cardholder dies.

The obligation to return a residence card does not rest solely with the cardholder. When a foreign national who holds a residence card passes away, the responsibility falls on a relative or cohabitant of the deceased. That person must submit the card within 14 days of the date of death. In cases where the card is discovered after the death has already occurred, the 14-day window begins from the date of discovery.

There is also a provision covering lost cards. If a foreign national previously reported their residence card lost and was issued a replacement, then later finds the original card, they are required to return the old one within 14 days of finding it.

How to return Japanese residence card

Foreign nationals can return their residence card by visiting the local immigration office that covers their area of residence. Alternatively, the card can be posted to the relevant address alongside a completed form titled "Regarding the Return of Residence Cards, etc."

Japan's rules make clear that the same requirement applies to alien registration certificates, which were previously treated as equivalent to residence cards.

Failure to return a residence card by the stipulated deadline carries the risk of a fine.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng