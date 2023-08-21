Internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido has sparked reactions online after his special love message to his colleague Wizkid on stage went viral

Davido, while on stage at the AfroNation Detroit, took time to send a special condolence message to Wizkid about the death of his mum

The OBO, during his condolence message, noted that, to a large extent, he knows how Wizkid would be feeling at the moment because he had gone through such pains before

Ace Afrobeat superstar, Davido has stirred emotions online with the touching condolence message he shared on stage for his pal and colleague, Wizkid, who recently lost his mother.

Davido was in Detroit for the AfroNation Festival, which Wizkid was also supposed to perform at.

Clips from Davido's performance at AfroNation Detroit. Pays homage to Wizkid as he mourns colleague's mum. Photo credit: @Davido/@wizkidayo/@olamideofficial

The DMW boss took time to send love messages and support to Wizkid about the passing of his mum while speaking glowingly of the singer and how his legacy in the Nigerian music industry would last forever.

I have lost a lot of people in my life, so I know how it feels like - Davido

During the interlude, Davido noted that he has also lost many dear people to him, so he knows how it feels to lose a loved one.

He also shared a special moment noting that Wizzy is special to him because he was the one that gave him, especially and many others within the Nigerian music industry, the field to compete.

Davido noted that Wizzy was the first to break the barrier that allowed many to follow.

Listen to Davido's on-stage condolence message to Wizkid:

See how netizens reacted to Davido's on-stage condolence message to Wizkid

@parker_ojugo:

"After watching this their fans go still fight coconut head fans."

@snowcityrec:

"The person that gave me, not just me, lot of us in the industry, let’s say field to compete as you guys may know. Y’all better jot this down and know who’s your daddy."

@nennysdeclutter:

"Whatever the biggest bird has done he has made his mother proud ~Davido."

@temitope_0_1:

"He come dey preach like pastor .. this man is everything."

@_bankyrichy_:

"The person that gave you ...." ? Oga finish the statement."

@yemtad___:

"30bg make Una save this video for future reference o. Una davido sef know him boss."

@dushdxd:

"It’s all love. Na fans no gree."

@stardomgys:

"It’s so awesome ❤️❤️ you’ll forever be in our heart Mrs JM BALOGUN."

@tobi_crusher_fumigation:

"Awwwww This just made me love Davido over and over again."

@koko_send:

"One love is the goal."

Wizkid breaks the Internet with a surprising announcement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian musician Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, has shattered the Internet after announcing that many people didn't see coming.

In an Instastory post, the entertainer disclosed that he would be going on a joint tour with a colleague, David Adeleke, aka Davido, after completing his ongoing More Love, Less Ego (MLLE) tour.

Wizkid went on to call on Afrobeats music lovers to save their coins ahead of what is going to be a first-of-its-kind concert.

