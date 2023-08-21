The photos of the interior of Nigerian singer Timaya's lavish and expensive penthouse in Ikoyi Lagos have sparked reactions

The home boasts vintage furniture, designs, vibrant colours and a generous expression of artistic talent

The photos got people commending Timaya's taste and how he makes and spends his billions away from the public eye

Unlike his peers, famous veteran singer Timaya decided to make his home a British-style, vintage haven for himself and his family.

The singer owns a penthouse in Ikoyi, and the interior designer who brought his space to life shared photos online.

Photos of the interior of Timaya's home surfaces Photo credit: @timayatimaya/@s.ea.consulting

Source: Instagram

As mentioned earlier, Timaya and his designer shied away from the contemporary style and the usual. Instead, they went for antique feels with the right amount of modern touch.

Timaya's living room has a TV in a wooden case, an antique rug, unconventional blinds, plants and a wall full of frames and plate decor.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Other parts of the house have different antique designs with vibrant furniture.

Unconventional olden days chair designs, artwork and art pieces decorated different parts of the house, giving the theme, 'the art of fearless expression,' a slightly modern look.

The designer captioned the post:

"We don’t compare ourselves to others; there is no comparison between the sun and the moon. They shine when it’s their time. This is our time (Shine shine bobo)."

See several photos of the house below:

Netizens react to Timaya's home

cash_outking1:

"I will never be poor."

lifeoflagos_:

"Living room doesn’t look Nigerian design . Timaya brought Obodoyibo home."

30bgnurse:

"Hard work pays, just be patient and plan well."

beautyaddict_collections:

"The interior is everything "

godson_allsom:

"He is no longer a plantain seller, he is now eating the plantain "

therealabby____:

"I’m definitely not going back home when I visit this is beautiful "

godwinmaduagu:

"I love the British interior concept, same style I wanna do for my bedroom… tired of familiar Lekki interior concept."

hairs_by_keria:

"Normally, Timaya is not small, lowkey but not small."

enclassique:

"Vintage feel over his former place that had a modern contemporary look. Not bad"

overskill:

"It will never be well with whoever says money does not bring happiness."

beamborh:

"Ikoyi in Nigeria? I was thinking this isn’t naija oh"

ojayyy__:

"Brother no want wahala, makes music whenever he feels like, lives his life as peacefully as it seems. One of my favs tbh "

mrlukeson:

"Too much designs and colors isn’t beautiful for me. Plenty stuffs on the wall too. Too much artworks. Simplicity is the only percent thing I know in this life."

odion.ranking:

"My Timaya papi chulo doesn’t make noise like others. Just doing his thing and always happy!! "

bettyrogers__:

"He should punch this interior design in the eye. The Right one precisely."

Cubana Chiefpriest gushes over Timaya's daughter

Nigerian businessman Cubana Chiefpriest sparked reactions with his interaction with one of Timaya's daughters.

The girl and her sister sat comfortably in their father's car with the latest Apple gadgets on display.

Standing by the open door, Cubana Chiefpriest, in a foreign accent, assured Timaya's daughter she would never fly anything lower than first class because of who her father is.

Source: Legit.ng