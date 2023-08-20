Clips and photos of Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Davido at the Rwandan presidential palace emerge online

Video of the Nigerian singer meeting with the Rwandan president, Mr Paul Kagame, trends online as fans of the DMW boss react to trending clips

The Afrobeat artist was in Rwanda to perform at the closing ceremony of the Giants of Africa Festival, 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido has sparked reactions online after a clip of him meeting one of Africa's most-loved presidents, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, at the state palace went viral.

In the viral photos, Davido enjoyed a private audience with President Kagame. The singer arrived in the country days earlier and was set to perform at the closing ceremony of the Basketball sporting tournament, the Giants of Africa (GOA).

Photos of Nigerian singer Davido in Rwanda. He meets President Paul Kagame. Photo credit: @mufasatundednut

Source: Instagram

Hours before meeting President Kagame, Davido had gone into camp to meet the young basketballers from across Africa and spoke to them while motivating them to fight for their dreams.

The closing ceremony of the GOA tournament was held at Urugwiro games village on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Photos of the president dwarfing Davido were one of the major highlights of the trending images of the singer and Mr Kagame.

See the photos below:

See how netizens reacted Davido's photos standing next to President Paul Kagame

@chincoboss_hypenation:

"See how lawyer be like gangstar."

@davidberry_8:

"The best president in Africa meets best artist in Africa."

@dabat_king:

"Na another person call himself African giant, na another person dey perform."

@iamintellegal

"A prophet is not honoured in his own country. Other nations leaders are honouring our own. It is well."

@domingo_loso:

"Rwanda is such a beautiful country, dem dey do well now."

@osagie_joshua_:

"Giant of Africa but na David they perform."

@edeh_samms:

"See @davido height na..Abeg Nigerian we too fine abeg."

@ivapaisly:

"This Rwanda president looks like Fulani man."

@yungblud9ja:

"The settings self show say this country na serious country."

@pharmsusi:

"Davido’s lawyer be like kung lao."

@dotguy1:

"Who else notice that the president resemble Buhari."

@mr_meyer_d_1st:

"Davido met with the descendants of Goliath."

Clip of Davido telling Timini when next he would be in Nigeria sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar, Davido recently stirred emotions online with a comment about his return to the country.

The singer was sighted recently in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, attending an event where he was seen meeting some young sportsmen and women drawn from different countries across Africa.

After spending the day at a sports complex in Kigali, another clip of the singer hanging out in a club later in the evening with Nollywood movie star Timini Egbuson and his older brother Mr Tokyo.

Source: Legit.ng