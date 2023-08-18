Skit maker Pastor Remote marked his birthday on August 17, and it didn't stop him from making his fans laugh

In a video, Pastor Remote was seen posing for the camera in ridiculous ways for his birthday shoot

The photographer could be heard warning the skit maker not to tag him online, and it stirred reactions from Iyabo Ojo, others

Nigerian skit maker Tolulope Olayiwola better known as Pastor Remote celebrated his birthday on Thursday, August 17, and he has been sharing special moments with fans and followers.

One of his videos, however, left many laughing as he was seen posing for his birthday shoot in ridiculous manners.

The photographer taking the shot could be heard warning the skit maker not to tag him in the pictures if he decides to share them on social media.

Sharing the video, Pastor Remote wrote:

"Pastor is +1 today #Happy birthday."

Watch the video below:

Watch a video of Pastor Remote posing with his birthday cake below:

Iyabo Ojo, others celebrate Pastor Remote

Legit.ng captured some of the birthday messages fans pen to Pastor Remote, see them below:

iyaboojofespris:

"Happy Birthday ."

the_korexx:

"Fool happy birthday bro."

olusemilore_:

"Everyday you give us reasons to doubt your calling. Happy birthday Pasta ."

t._great:

" how did your Estate allow you in with this car . Car wey no get break."

seun_oye:

"God bless you for making me laugh always .....your life will not decay ...Happy birthday pastor remote ."

lolade_okusanya:

"See the shöe Happy birthday hun❤️❤️."

kaypee_jnr:

"You are my birthday mate boss @iamremote More life to us."

orelouis:

"Your shoe don tell us say you don step on lion and adder according to Ps 91:13-14 but God don deliver you bcos you know His name. Happy birthday pastor remote."

