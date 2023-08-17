Singer Patoranking has shared a lovely video of him and his beautiful daughters, Wilmer and Welda

In the short clip, the father of two and his girls could be seen vibing to his new song dubbed Higher

The proud dad was seen repeatedly hugging his daughters, who also reciprocated in the video, which has left many gushing.

Nigerian Reggae and dancehall singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie popularly known as Patoranking, has dropped a new song, Higher.

In a bid to promote his new project, Patoranking shared an adorable video of him and his daughters Wilmer and Welda vibing to the new project.

Patoranking drops new song 'Higher.'

Source: Instagram

Patoranking was all smiles in the short clip as he was seen repeatedly hugging his daughters, who were delighted with him as they played with balloons given to them in the shoot.

A clip showed the moment Patoranking blushed when his youngest daughter pecked him.

Sharing the video with fans, the proud dad wrote:

"Wilmer X Welda X World Best “HIGHER."

Fans gush about video of Patoranking with his daughters

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

adeolahassan51:

"See my Wilmer❤️, Welda is now a big girl o❤️❤️…God bless them."

osazuwa3276:

"Forget children dey bring happiness to person life."

simply_natash_a:

"Welda with those moves okay ."

jazzybling4:

"Me Babies and father ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Higher you go ."

busiswaah:

"Fatherhood looks good on you my friend. We thank God."

cynthiaofficial99:

"Jesus Christ u have two daughters already oh my husband ."

amyskitchenandtreats:

"Welda got papas moves your babies are cute."

glamby_queen_nk:

"My favorite quietly living his best life with zero drama ."

starboy_lyrix:

"Double blessings for the man from abule."

missmiraken__:

"Best in privacy ."

Obi Cubana spotted with Patoranking in Kenya

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Obi Cubana was in Nairobi, Kenya, and he shared videos of his trip on his page.

The billionaire businessman travelled to Nairobi with his younger brother Ike and singer Patoranking was spotted with them.

Obi Cubana, his brother and Patoranking, had a lunch date with the country's president, William Rtuo's son-in-law, Alex Ezenagu, the newly launched posh Vanguard Restaurant in Westlands.

