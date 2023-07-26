Nigerian singer Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW hates any form of insult coming to his boss and never fails to defend him

Davido has been dragged online, majorly by Muslims, over the controversial video of his ex-signee Logos Olori that he shared

For peace to reign, Isreal apologised on behalf of his boss, and Davido has reportedly unfollowed him

There seems to be trouble in Davido and his favourite aide Isreal DMW's paradise, with the latest update.

The singer has reportedly unfollowed his logistics manager on grounds of the apology he made on his behalf.

Netizens react to news of Davido unfollowing Isreal Photo credit: @davido/@isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Even though Davido took down Logos Olori's controversial video after a huge backlash from Muslims, he did not apologise.

Some Muslims are still calling for an apology from the singer, and since he ignored it, Isreal decided to do it on his behalf.

Netizens react to news of Davido unfollowing Isreal

The news sparked mixed reactions, with netizens sharing different opinions.

Read some comments below:

chomzychris:

"What Israel did was wrong.. is David a child to him? Does it mean David can not handle his own problems."

olaniyan2bo:

"This time around Israel Dey craze. Me sef go go unfollow am."

samplus6ix_:

"For me he tried to make Peace ☮️ reign."

iconicstyles.x2:

"David be doing like a Kid. No offense."

hrh_kingdiamond:

"David took out his anger on Isreal and I don’t think it’s fair. Man was just looking out for you."

ojo____jnr_:

"Davido just Dey suffer Israel soon now that man go start dey kneel down to beg Davido again this life sha try get ur own personal money to avoid drama."

bigserm:

"with all his apata piti "

augustine_anyaoha:

"Sure me say en go happen ….. Davido no fit apologize… no matter what … lol."

Isreal DMW clears Davido from Trevboi wanted for murder

Davido's loyal logistics manager Isreal DMW took to social media to clear his boss' name from the mess that trended online.

A certain Trevboi was declared wanted for gunning someone down; according to reports, he was Davido's signee.

In a post on his Instagram story channel, Isreal revealed Trevboi was never Davido's signee as he was one of the people the single assisted freely.

Source: Legit.ng