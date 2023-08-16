Things have finally become clear to netizens regarding DJ Cuppy's relationship with British boxer Ryan Taylor

Following reports that the love birds broke up, Ryan shared a photo revealing he is back with his former lover before Cuppy, Fiona

Netizens have bashed the boxer, and a lot of people noted that the singer was too desperate for marriage to see red flags

DJ Cuppy's ex-lover Ryan Taylor has sparked reactions on social media over his new relationship after dumping the singer.

In a now-deleted post on his page, Ryan showed off a woman's hand, allegedly his former lover Fiona.

Netizens drag Ryan Taylor on behalf of Cuppy Photo credit: @cuppymusic/@fionafionamichelle

Source: Instagram

Netizens are shocked Ryan is back with Fiona seeing as she told Cuppy to keep him because he is a liar and a cheat.

DJ Cuppy and her ex-fiancé fell into a whirlwind romance and she announced their engagement after just knowing each other for 25 days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ryan and his new lover are currenly in Dubai, a place he frequented with Cuppy durimg their short romance.

See the post below:

How did netizens react to news of Ryan and Fiona?

A lot of people were nots surprised the boxer dumped DJ Cuppy, according to netizens he looked sneaky from the onset and the singer was just too desperate for marriage.

Read comments gathered by Legit.ng below:

jacyntambachu:

"Cuppy was so desperate for marriage, even with all the signs. She saw and knew the guy was for the streets but still went ahead ."

onyinyechi__favour:

"They never broke up in the first place, they used Cuppy. Btw Cuppy is more beautiful than her."

bridgeticonteh17:

"He never loved her at all it was written on his face cuppy was desperate to be engaged because her younger sister got engaged."

ola_cheedah:

"Me and many other Nigerians knew it wasn’t gonna last "

the_ronke:

"This guy is a serial dater now, he was with somebody else before he got with cuppy."

bb__luv___:

"I am sorry, but it's all written over this guy, I don't know why Cuppy didn't see it at first."

mandy__chuks:

"If billionaires daughter too Dey chop hot breakfast who I be "

jacyntambachu:

"Cuppy was so desperate for marriage, even with all the signs. She saw and knew the guy was for the streets but still went ahead ."

gorontula_vendor:

"Cuppy shouldn’t have dated this guy in the first place. The whole of Nigeria saw through him except cuppy. Yeye Oyibo."

kween_esther:

"They warned our Dj but she was in love, it trended for days but she thought we were haters…I am glad she realized before marriage "

DJ Cuppy watches Anthony Joshua win fight

Nigerian billionaire daughter and Disc Jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, shared pictures and videos of her at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night during her friend and boxer Anthony Joshua's heavyweight boxing bout against Robert Helenius.

Joshua, a Nigerian-born British boxer, won the fight with a brutal punch in the seventh round, and Cuppy couldn't help but celebrate him.

In a clip, Cuppy was seen showing her dance moves as Joshua landed punches on his opponent.

DJ Cuppy finds new lover?

Nigerian billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, and Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis left tongues wagging over pictures and a video of them together.

Dennis took to his Twitter handle over the weekend to share some snapshots of him alongside the billionaire daughter.

In a video, Dennis, who visited Cuppy's pink mansion, playfully commented on the food he was served as he claimed it didn't make sense.

Source: Legit.ng