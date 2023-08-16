Nollywood star Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband, Prince Okoijie, extended their deepest gratitude to their circle of family and friends who attended their Thanksgiving celebration

Prince, who now represents Esan North East/South East Benin City as a federal lawmaker, couldn't help but be excited by the massive attendance at his Thanksgiving ceremony

Reflecting on a successful political career, he humbly admitted the depth of his pleasure and appreciation for the guests who so generously shared in this special occasion

Nollywood star Mercy Johnson Okojie and her husband Prince have appreciated family and friends for gracing their post-inauguration thanksgiving.

The actress' husband, who won as a Federal Lawmaker representing Esan North East/South East Benin City, was pleased with the turnout of events during his thanksgiving ceremony.

Mercy Johnson and husband appreciate guests after a wonderful post inauguration thanksgiving Credit: @princeodokojie

Source: Instagram

Grateful for a successful political run, he noted that words aren't enough to convey his joy and thank the guests who made themselves available at his event.

Taking to caption, he wrote:

"On behalf of the OKOJIE'S family, I wish to formally express our immense appreciation and heartfelt gratitude to you all for honouring us with your esteemed presence and to those who were unavoidably absent but sent in their goodwill messages during my POST INAUGURATION THANKSGIVING SERVICE AND RECEPTION CEREMONY."

"Words are certainly not enough to express our level of gratitude and appreciation. We thank you for taking time out of your very tight & busy schedules to be with us in our moment of celebration."

See his post below

Netizens join Mercy Johnson and her husband to celebrate

Legit.ng Compiled reactions from fans online as they admired the beautiful family. See them below:

lydialaw560:

"This woman is so humble despite all wealth."

akosuaa20:

"Baby girl is growing up so fast. Beautiful family."

shekinahinnocent:

"I lovee mercy and her family so much.. may God continue to uphold your family sir."

chibu_na:

"I soo much admire this great family."

expertedgemillinery:

"I know you will represent us we'll Sir. Amoghon."

