Renowned Instagram doctor Dr Damian Avar, best known as Sabi Doctor, provided an in-depth analysis of singer Simi's recent revelation on how pregnancy impacted her eyesight

Recall Legit.ng reported that the songstress openly discussed how her vision changed since the birth of her three-year-old daughter Deja

In a chat with Legit.ng's Chinasa Afigbo, Dr. Avar shed light on the matter, highlighting that no part of the body is exempted from the transformative effects of pregnancy

He further affirmed that it's entirely plausible for a woman's vision to decline or even face temporary blindness during pregnancy

Popular Instagram Doctor Damian Avar, fondly referred to as Sabi Doctor, has elaborated on Singer Simi's social media outcry on how birthing her daughter Deja affected her vision.

Legit.ng broke the news that the Duduke crooner's eyes haven't been the same since the birth of her 3-year-old.

The Sabi Doctor speaks on health conditions caused by pregnancy using singer Simi's case Credit: @thesabidoctor, @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

The mother of one mentioned that she thought she used to have 20-20 vision before she got pregnant, but that is no longer the case as it has been confirmed in the hospital.

Legit.ng's Chinasa Afigbo spoke to a famous online Doctor, Dr Damian Avar @therealsabidoctor, about Simi's birthing challenge.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The health professional spoke on the degree to which pregnancy and childbirth can affect a woman's body:

"As far as I know, there is not a single organ, part, or system of the body that is immune to the changes that come with pregnancy. In this particular case, her eyes/vision were also affected. And while I'm not privy to her medical history to categorically establish that it was her pregnancy/childbirth that affected her vision."

He noted that there are cases where pregnancy can lead to "outright blindness."

"I can confirm to you that it is very possible for a woman to witness declining vision or even outright blindness during her pregnancy journey."

Buttressing further on what can cause blindness during pregnancy, he explained that: "there are some eye changes that are considered as part of the normal physiological effects of pregnancy. For example, we know that pregnancy causes retention of fluid in tissues, the tissues of the eye included. In some women, the fluid retention in the eye is significant enough to increase the curvature and thickness of the cornea leading to blurry vision. Luckily, this one is mostly a physiological event and usually resolves after delivery.

The health influencer also mentioned that some health challenges, like eclampsia, gestational diabetes, can affect an expectant mother's vision to the point of causing temporary or permanent blindness.

"Unfortunately, there are also a few times when the eye changes that accompany pregnancy are due to very sinister causes and can be severe enough to cause blindness. You see, conditions like preeclampsia/eclampsia, gestational diabetes, can be severe to affect a pregnant woman's vision to the extent of causing temporary or permanent blindness.

Not stopping there, he advised that pregnant women should endeavour to examine their eyes in addition to other prenatal medical routines.

"This is why it is a general advice that pregnant women who have an increased risk vision loss endeavor to get an eye check or exam during the course of pregnancy- in addition to the other tests they routinely undertake."

Singer Simi reveals plans to stop making music

Famous Afropop singer Simisola Kosoko, best known as Simi, has made known her plan to stop music soon to focus on something else.

The mother of one claimed that when she gives up music, she will launch a kids' television programme.

Simi revealed that she has been working on the show's soundtracks and has had this idea for years.

Source: Legit.ng