Big Brother Reality star Mercy Eke cautioned Biggie about making her pack her luggage every week to face possible eviction

It is customary in the Big Brother Naija house for all housemates who are up for eviction to pack their belongings

Mercy was captured in a viral video giving a warning after finding herself continually packing and unpacking every Sunday in Biggie's house

Big Brother Naija All Stars Mercy Eke has warned Biggie sternly after the Sunday night eviction show.

Mercy appears to be fed up with the weekly and seemingly stressful task of packing her belongings in case she gets evicted.

BBNaija All Stars Mercy Eke throws a playful shade at Biggie. Credit: @official_mercyeke

The Big Brother Naija house has always followed the tradition of having all nominated housemates pack their bags each week in preparation for possible eviction.

Mercy Eke, who has been lucky to avoid eviction every time her bags have been packed, has chosen to express her discontent with this repeated process.

In a recent video circulating on social media, Mercy expressed her frustration and bemoaned the weekly stress of packing and unpacking belongings.

Not stopping there, Mercy jokingly let out her outburst against Biggie by letting him know he was stressing the queen of highlights.

See the video below:

Mercy's warning to Biggie stirs reactions online

Mercy's sudden outburst elicited conflicting emotions from supporters and viewers of the show. See their comments below:

@LYNAMBRO1:

"Baby girl just want to relax and take home her 120m."

@MizGain:

"Mercy eke will be the first housemate to give big brother strike, if care is not taken."

@ckjawani:

"Watch this video! Mercy is funny! She said big brother, you are making queen of highlights pack every week, you go collect strike oo."

@achugwotwins:

"See my fav na! Bottom pot is not for us. First class housemate. Mercy Eke for the money."

BBNaija All Stars Uriel evicted from the reality show

Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemate Uriel was evicted from the reality TV show on Sunday, August 13.

After Princess, who was booted from the house previously at the first eviction episode, Uriel became the second housemate to leave.

The celebrity chef was unlucky to be kicked out by the jury despite having higher votes than Seyi, who got saved the second time.

