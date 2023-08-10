Nigerian music star Wizkid brought his A-game to Norway, where he performed at the Oya Festival on Wednesday

A fun clip from the singer's performance showed the moment he repeatedly splashed water on fans

The Nigerian star performed some of his hit songs like Fever, Joro, among others which left fans singing along

Nigerian International artist Ayo Balogun Wizkid is one of the singers from the country that would easily get fans screaming in excitement irrespective of the event across any part of the world.

Exciting videos from Wizkid's performance on day 1 of the Oya Festival 2023 on Wednesday, August 9, in Oslo, Norway, have emerged online, and they are exciting to watch.

Wizkid performs Ojuelegba in Norway. Credit: @wizkidayo @adesope_shopsydoo @wizkidgist

Source: Instagram

A highlight from the event was the moment Wizkid was seen splashing water from a bottle on excited fans who refused to keep calm as he performed some of his hit songs like Fever, Samba and Joro.

Watch a video showing the moment Wizkid took the stage below:

Watch another video of the Nigeria singer splashing water on fans below:

Watch the moment Wizkid threw his jacket during his stage performance

Watch as Wizkid performs Ojuelegba

More pictures from the show

Nigerian netizens hail Wizkid's over Oslo show

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

bae_savage0:

"Anytime this man he wear jacket go perform he nor dey bring am come back house I don talk to ham tire ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

badboytemmy:

"You don throw jacket again ."

biggeneral405:

"Wizkid all this jacket you are dashing them ."

mktatomore:

"My love for you ❤️for you boss no go diewish to see him someday❤️❤️❤️been wanting to meet him even nah once ajeh."

certifiedmichael:

"Headliner Lomo ."

olu_go_crazy:

"Una still de compare this man with one other guy ? Shey una don shayo ni ."

ope_rf:

"Even for Norway omo naija music don go far gan o"

sholexcut:

"BigWiz for a reason."

Source: Legit.ng