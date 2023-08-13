Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Cee C has shocked netizens with the new version of her she unleashed recently

At the Saturday night party on August 12, Ce C took over the dancefloor and showed off her moves

The new Cee C has her fans confident that they are winning the N12m grand prize up for grabs

The Big Brother Naija All Strs Saturday night party unveiled a new version of Cee C that got netizens excited for her.

The reality star threw caution to the wind and showed off her impressive dance moves at the party.

Netizens react as Cee C dances at Saturday party Photo credit: @ceec_official

Source: Instagram

Cee C went as far as pulling off her jacket for a better opportunity to dance and move around the arena.

As she danced to one of Flavour's songs, the entrepreneur put her massive behind on display.

Cee C's handler captioned the video with:

"Just a reminder that our girl unlocked a new level last night and has emerged as the new Queen Supreme of the Saturday Night Party and we are not taking any contrary opinions!!"

Watch the video below:

How did netizens react to Cee C dancing?

The video sparked huge reactions; while Cee C's fans are hopeful they are winning the money, other netizens praised her for showing the world another side to her.

Read comments below:

mherseagrace:

"Show k*ller!! task m*rderer…star of the season."

__airla_baby:

"Na which Ceec be this abeg?"

tarfemventure:

"Whoever raised ceec,raised a decent lady.......her outfit depicts decency and elegancy."

shenkez_peter:

"CeeC is coming for everything this season including "life of the party""

richeookorie:

"Omo see as I scream , so na only flavor fit make our queen dance like this. Whaoo. Am happy"

adika_pikin:

"She danced for the entire show! Even if she doesn't move her body again in the house. Last night was sufficient "

cuteolori:

"Our ceec is badder Dan your favorite omo this dancing step na new level you never see me coming "

kemaara:

"My baby has upgraded her dance game Ceec shocked everyone !!! Na people nor Just understand this girl . Very sweet girl."

diana_okoye:

"Immediately I saw Cynthia take off her jacket I knew our girl was about to give us she didn’t disappoint…… "

Did Cee C and Ilebaye get physical?

Alcohol mixed with other substances is never a good combo, as the after-effect of the Saturday night party on the Big Brother Naija show saw veteran reality TV star, Ceec, take on youngster, Ilebaye.

The shouting match between the pair was voracious as Ceec launched at her colleague, calling her several unprintable names and phrases.

During the face-off between the pair, most of the male housemates on the show were seen trying very hard not to interfere as they saw it as ground for one of the females to get physical, which would get them disqualified.

Source: Legit.ng