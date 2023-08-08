Big Brother Niaja All Star CeeC sparks reactions around her entity as a woman, and she demands from the opposite gender

In a chat with Doyin and Whitemoney, the Double Wahala ex-housemate shared that she is enough for any man who wants her

In the literal sense, she disclosed that any man who declares interest in her should have nothing to do with another woman

Big Brother Naija All Stars CeeC has once again stated the type of woman she is and why she demands maximum attention from any man after her.

In a conversation with Whitemoney and Doyin, the lawyer revealed what makes her different from every other woman.

BBNaija All Stars CeeC speaks on the type of man she needs Credit: @ceec_official

Source: Instagram

CeeC made it known that a man can't have interest in her and go ahead to show the same appeal to other women.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"If you want me, you want only me, I nor fit dey enter your eye, and another person dey enter your eye."

See the video below

BBNaija All Stars CeeC's video sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to CeeC's comment;

@Ahm_Dorvel:

"No be like se she be one kind beta spec sef. Mtcheww."

@MightyZubi:

"Very rude and condescending. Na only understanding boyfriend that date her spec because na she go be the man."

@Bakita10138676:

"Only Ladies that know their value and worth will understand her statement. Ceec you are like me. Period nonsense."

@BLESSINGHE98867:

"My ⭐️ star girl Ceec legend is talking do not share your vote with her if you love her focus on only King Ceec our legend."

@chinedu_samson:

"Na y u go de single till your mind change !!! You wan command man Watin him eyes go de see abii."

@vemdin:

"She’s a real Scorpio. Not surprised! They very possessive of their lover and don’t share."

@im_innocent01:

"I can only want you alone if you no give me this your bitter leaf character and short people's anger wahala."

@EmirateAir:

"Cee c needs to tutore alot of women out there when it comes to relationships because alot of women are falling into victim of circumstances."

Source: Legit.ng