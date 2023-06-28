Nigerian singer Iyanya is ready to tell his side of the accusation laid on him by Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson

In a recent tweet on his page, the singer asked people if they were finally ready to listen to him

Iyanya also added that he would be accused of kissing and telling, but something has to eventually give

Looks like Nigerian singer Iyanya is ready to trend again as he gets set to tell his side of the story concerning Yvonne Nelson.

The Ghanaian actress recently revealed that the singer cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh.

Netizens react as Iyanya gets ready to tell his side of cheating allegation Photo credit: @yvonnenelsongh/@iyanya

Source: Instagram

In a tweet on his page, Iyanya asked people if they are still waiting for his side of the story even though he would be accused of kissing and telling after.

Fans are in for a good ride as the singer seemed determined to share what happened with Yvonne Nelson.

He wrote:

"Y’all waiting for my side of the story? If I talk now, I’ll be accused of kissing and telling, sluuts shaming Etc. But something gat to give, so wait for it."

View the tweet below:

Netizens react to Iyanya's tweet

Iyanya's tweet was met with mixed reactions as some peple think he is trying to chase clout with the situation.

@Mawunya_:

"You better speak now or hold your peace. Its not necessary. Think about it cos Yvonne Nelson was once your love. Think twice sir."

@WChappjumbo:

"You better speak up now as e dey hot or you hold your peace…. You can be the bigger person too and allow Yvonne Nelson sell her book in peace."

@iam_thowbie:

"Go and sit down first. They’ll come back to you later "

@Sani__UtD:

"Macho man who wants attention "

@THE_REAL_JAY_1:

"bro thinks he’s Sarkodie "

@Dannysterling10

"So we should praise u or wat? U slept with her so anything you talk about her same goes to you. We taya give u people channel your energy into making good music."

@girls_mirror:

"Your career is dead go and sit down, no one cares about your side of the story."

Source: Legit.ng