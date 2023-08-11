Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Frodd is trending online over a viral video with Mercy Eke

During their pool party, Frodd rocked Mercy's huge behind, earning him backlash as a married man with a pregnant wife

In a statement by Frodd's management, his fans have been asked to disregard negative comments about him and not don't his commitment to his wife

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Frodd's management have come to his defence and reiterated his commitment to his wife and their marriage.

According to the statement, Frodd is an entertainer, and his actions in the house should not be taken out of context or sensationalized to push the wrong narrative.

Frodd's management drops statement over viral video Photo credit: @callme_frodd

Source: Instagram

It further said that the housemates might engage in activities that align with his game in the house, and it doesn't define his private life as his commitment to his wife remains steadfast.

Frodd's management also urged the public to stop spreading false narratives about his personal life.

Fans of the reality star were urged to stay away from toxicity online.

Read the statement below:

Netizens react to Frodd's statement

Mixed reactions greeted the statement from Frodd's management. Read some comments gathered below:

_____lade:

"Ordinary small dragging. , una don run go release official statement Nigerian Dey feel for the wife Wey Dey home, the wife and the team don tell Nigerians to mind their business indirectly "

stelinton87:

"Have u seen his diary sessions,that guy is a family man.He loves his wife and yet to be born baby.Ordinary dance,people have turned it to something else...Frodd nation,lets keep supporting our fav till d last day."

ch.elsea5110:

"The fact that y'all feel the need to explain or release a statement shows how guilty he is for whatever they're saying about him"

bbnallstars:

"Understanding wife of the year "

ezevoss:

"The rocking isn’t a big deal at all, I know @callme_frodd can’t disappoint his wife."

_scottygee:

"I hope if it was the wife that went for a reality show same standard would have been excused too???"

marytom_briefwoman:

"Entertainer ko, entertainer ni. I sincerely hope this is worth it at the end of the day."

omoyemeh_special:

"The management is doing a great job. Leave Frodd out of your mouth period."

