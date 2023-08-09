A video of a husband who surprised his wife by wearing a shirt with her face printed on it has gone viral on TikTok

The wife was delighted and a bit embarrassed by the gesture, but the husband’s cheerful mood helped her enjoy it

The video showed the strong bond between the couple and how much fun they have together

A heartwarming video of a loving husband who gave his wife a unique surprise by wearing a shirt with her face printed on it has captured attention.

The wife was overjoyed and a little shy by the sweet gesture, but the husband’s bubbly mood helped her relax and appreciate it.

The wife appeared happy and shy with the surprise. Photo credit: @hannahandregal

The video captured the beautiful bond between the couple and how much fun they have together.

The video has received thousands of likes and comments from viewers who praised the couple’s relationship and the husband’s creativity.

The husband proudly showed off his shirt to the camera as his wife smiled and blushed.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Rashda reacted:

"Now that's a real man, so happy for you guys."

Rismore v said:

"Because I love yoU and must declare it ma'am you have a keeper."

@Pro_Kesadia wrote:

"You need to get lost at a mall and ask people have you seen my wife? she looks like this -points to clothes."

Ki534747 commented:

"This is what I need. Except in the moment i'd definitely be very embarrassed."

@User5643939133146:

"Now THIS ls what I call a HUSBAND."

Funny dad breastfeed son wearing mask of mom's facial image

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a father has devised a way of making sure that his little child eats even in the absence of his mom and this has generated a lot of conversation.

In the viral video, the father put on a mask with a complete facial image of the wife as well as placing a little bottle close to his chest to indicate that the milk is coming from him.

The little child did not appear to understand that a trick had been used on him as he was busy drinking from the bottle.

Source: Legit.ng