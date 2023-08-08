BBNaija housemate Frodd has sent a message to his pregnant wife as he expressed how much he missed her

Frodd, who hinted he and his wife would be welcoming a baby during his stay in the house, said he would continue to draw strength from his wife's unwavering support

The video showing the moment Frodd shed tears during his speech has stirred emotions from netizens

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars housemate Frodd during his diary session on Tuesday, August 8, broke down in tears as he revealed how much he missed his pregnant wife, Chioma Okoye.

Frodd, in the video, thanked his wife for everything she had done for him.

Frodd says he misses his wife, cries like a baby. Credit: @callme_frodd

Source: Instagram

Frodd, in the heartfelt message to his wife, also hinted her delivery date was close, and he wouldn't be present to welcome the baby with her.

The All-Stars housemate, however, reiterated he would continue to draw strength and inspiration from her unwavering support for him.

In his words:

“Omalicham, my wife, my baby, thank you for everything you have done for me. I just want you to know that you are good, you will be fine. I know I won’t be there with you, but that I got, I love you, and I miss you.”

Watch the video below:

This is coming after his fellow housemate saved him from eviction this week

Netizens react as Frodd sends an emotional message to his wife

See some of the reactions that trailed Frodd's video below:

dolapo___o:

"I like me a man that shows his emotions through tears not every time macho man . Pele frood, safe delivery omalicha’m."

smallchopsacademy

"Omooo this guy is strong sha! Because if I was a guy , I’m not sure I can miss the birth of my first child for anything oo but then again, 120m isn’t a small money at all ."

wealthy_oma:

"He loves this woman so much….Don’t worry she will deliver like the Hebrew women!!!"

iam_karl3x:

"Birthing a child awesome and a fun experience for. Both parents to be present but mk frodd no use over crying n pity guilty trip pple oo mk we see ur game plan."

