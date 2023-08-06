More "bombs" have dropped from the viral interview by veteran Nollywood legend Pete Edochie, and this time he gave his thoughts about polygamy and home management

The veteran had been trending over the last few days because of the comments he made about his last son, Yul Edochie, and his ongoing marital woes

This time Edochie was put on the spot by ace journalist Chude Jidenowo who asked why he decided not to take a second wife like his son

Pete Edochie is one of the most respected actors and movie stars that has ever graced Nollywood with talent, candour and charisma.

But over the last few weeks, he has been in the eye of the storm because of his son's marital woes. Yul Edochie, just like his father, is a Nollywood superstar but seems to have fallen by the wayside since news about having a child outside of his marriage with colleague Judy Austin.

Pete Edochie's interview with Chude went viral as he discussed Yul and May's marriage. Photo credit: @peteedochie/@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Edochie, who had kept mum about the issue for over a year since it became public, was recently on the digital show, WithChude, where he gave his thoughts.

During the interview, Chude asked the legend why he decided not to take a second wife, and he said:

"I don’t have any need for a second wife. For me, I mean I have a wife who has given me five sons, what am I going to look for a second wife for? No it’s not necessary. I will not condemn polygamy, no, because people have their reasons for what they do."

He continued, saying:

"My wife just came in now. She’s a lawyer. I have lived with this woman for the past 53 years. I never saw my father beat my mother so I cannot say I learnt from my father how to beat mama, No, I did not. I love women a great deal and I respect them."

Watch the full clip to get a full grasp of Pete Edochie's thoughts about polygamy:

How netizens reacted to Pete Edochie's comment about polygamy

@mazijudepondis8:

"No wonder they call him the LION OF AFRICA, now I know the reason. Like this post if you love the man PETE EDOCHIE."

@itz_kingzzz:

"Daddy Pete so so matured … he knows how to use his words … A father fugues he is… I wished I knew him one on one… I would be going to him to learn a-lot plus advice… he is a man of wisdom … God bless you sir… you’ve done really well…"

@shomie_thickana:

"Atleast they were married not picked like chukwualovukam."

@brightfuture_na_asia:

"As a man never in your life hit a woman whenever she insults you, but rather treat her differently at that point than beating her. Real men don't beat women..."

@miz_daizzy:

"Yul definitely didn’t learn from his father."

@iam_amyzon:

"Yul has a wise father and yet he choose to be dumb what a world what people cherish and wished they had odiegwu oo."

@pattty303:

"Na the first time wey Lion go born goat be this. Yul the record breaker."

@charityoladiran:

"Yes, well said. Nobody is even angry with Yul getting a second wife but the fact that he didn't discuss it with his wife is horrible. She had to find out about it on social media. That's so wrong."

@blackdepressionforum:

"His wife is the breadwinner. Despite all the bravado. he also knew he could never try to bring another woman into that marriage. Women please make your own money."

Linc’s comment on May’s birthday message to Pete Edochie at 76 stirs reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that May Edochie, the first wife of actor and politician Yul Edochie, joined Nigerians to celebrate her father-in-law and veteran Pete Edochie on his 76th birthday.

In a post via her Instagram page, May prayed for Pete, who she described as a legendary father and grandfather.

Taking to May’s comment section, Yul’s brother appreciated the brand influencer, which stirred reactions.

Source: Legit.ng