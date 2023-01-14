Popular Nigerian socialite, Yomi Makun aka Yomi Casual’s wife has now reaction to some rumours of her husband being gay

Taking to her official Instagram page, the celebrity designer’s wife shut down the negative claims about her man

She went ahead to warn netizens to desist from peddling damaging rumours about her man or face the consequences

Popular Nigerian celebrity designer, Yomi Casual’s wife, Grace, has taken to social media to defend her man after some netizens spread rumours about him being into other men.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite’s wife penned down a lengthy note where she warned her husband’s detractors to stop spreading damaging rumours about her man.

According to her, the disrespectful assumption and indirect rumours against her husband’s personality and household need to stop.

Yomi Casual's wife shuts down gay rumours against her husband. Photos: @yomicasual, @fabjewels_official

She noted that while some people love seeing others go down, it’s too early in the year for people to pay attention to stories designed to work their minds.

Not stopping there, Grace explained that she had her husband’s permission to address the issue publicly and she went on to dare those insinuating her husband is gay to come out with proof of their claims.

The businesswoman added that her family is intact and that if those peddling the rumours do not produce proof in 24 hours, they will die.

The socialite’s wife explained that she has been married to Yomi for five years and they have been friends for 13 years and the claims about him are false.

See the post below:

Fans react as Yomi Casual’s wife speaks on gay rumours about her husband

A number of netizens showed support for the socialite’s wife while others noted that none of the rumour peddlers mentioned her husband’s name.

Read some of their comments below:

adamazi_prisca:

"But No blogger mentioned Yomi in any story or post, why is she so quick to debunk a non existing rumor??? I don’t even understand‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

i_amdetolarock:

"Let him defend himself nah abi why are you shaking like someone the secret has leaked out Bayi"

monicvalue:

"Them never even knock your door you don open am waaa, silence was the best option here."

beautybylalisha_:

"I usually don't like to comment about issues like this, but this is borderline wrong. This is a family unit, for goodness sake. There are just some things that shouldn't be out there without concrete evidence. Pls it's high time bloggers grew a conscience, and likes and clicks are not the only things that matter in this thing called life."

_teenel:

"U no dae shame ooh 13 years of friendship.wetin una dae do?"

rheetaar:

"But they didn’t even call her husband’s name."

jennythrills:

"People saying she should have Ignored would you ignore if it was you we are so fast to tell people to ignore when you are not in their shoes especially when they are tagging you even if it is true as far as the family or any of them has not said anything we should respect their privacy it’s too bad how people use the default in other peoples home to calm their frustration especially when we are not even perfect"

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Personally, I wouldn’t do a post for a mere rumor where names weren’t mentioned though. Plus, if anyone is to defend whatever, it should be the accused! I hate to see women put themselves under pressure to fix things. It is well!."

paneo_kidscloset:

"A good woman stand up for her man❤️ ❤️family is everything "

