Celebrity siblings Niniola and Teni have jointly shared a video of them having some sisters moment

In the fun video, Niniola was seen trying to teach Teni how to be a Baddie as they vibed to the former's new song

The video has, however, stirred reactions from fans and celebrities as they laugh over Teni's move

Nigerian music stars Niniola and Teni Apata have stirred hilarious reactions with a new fun video they jointly shared on their Instagram page.

In the short clip, Niniola, who is Teni's older sister, was seen teaching the Sugar Mummy of Lagos how to be Baddie, but she seemed to be struggling with it.

Teni and Niniola vibe to All Eyes On Me. Credit: @officialniniola @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

Although Teni didn't get the moves, the two sisters seemed to be enjoying the moment as they vibed to Niniola's new song 'All Eyes On Me.'

Watch the video the two sisters shared below:

Celebrities, fans react to Teni and Niniola's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the hilarious comments that trailed the video, see them below:

the_cloudfairy:

"When your sister outgrows the snitching stage ."

jay_onair:

"What is happening here???? I love it!"

officialomoborty:

"What is Teni doing now ?"

makeupbyjaytee:

"Teni pls go and learn the “ahon si taa again."

dj_anonymouss:

"Nini, with this one… you go explain tire no evidence ."

krisasimonye:

" My darling Teni, stop stressing your self please. This baddie life is not for you at all."

_cici_nita:

"Teni has always been a tomboy She isn’t a baddie leave her alone abegggie."

holy_spireet:

"Teni just dey shake legs . I love you both."

tiffany_ifeanyi:

"Nini please don’t spoil our Teni oo ."

thetimo:

"How can one parent birth these two ❤️❤️❤️."

extraordinarytobiloba:

"Are you not supposed to be in church??? Why are you guys tweaking?? Turn your back dears."

Source: Legit.ng