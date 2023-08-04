Singer Portable's 4th baby mama and actress Ashabi Simple has shared a fun video of them vibing to one of the songs

The mother of one also gushed about the Zazu crooner, who she described as her playmate and vibe

Ashabi Simple went on to declare herself the 4th pillar in Portable's kingdom, which stirred reactions

Yoruba actress Ashabi Simple, Portable Zazu's latest baby mama, recently shared a throwback video of her with the Zeh Nation Boss as they sweetly vibed to one of his songs.

Not stopping there, Ashabi Simple expressed her love for the controversial singer, who she called her playmate and vibe, adding that she loves him the way he is.

Ashabi Simple expresses love for Portable. Credit: @ashabi_simple

Source: Instagram

Ashabi also declared herself the queen of fame and the 4th pillar in the singer's home.

The actress wrote in the caption of the video she shared:

"Because it’s Thursday let me keep dis tb here with my choco milo , my play mate , my whole vibe my switch my mix flavor I love you dat way jare aridunu mi keep being you baami May God continue to bless your wisdom and all that concern you oko mi Call me QUEEN OF FAME 4th pillar in olalomi kingdom ‍♀️ Elle Habeeb Aya Akanni mama ATANDA Mummy fitilamihan ⭐️⭐️"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Ashabi Simple shares old video with Portable

See some of the reactions that trailed Ashabi Simple's video below:

therealsamii_temmylarry

"So far the guy is taking care of you and you pikin Don’t mind what people say ooo!! Just be happy ❤️ from dis side"

dammykhay__hairlines:

"First wife gan epistles no much like dis I no like am ."

ruthlala05:

"She said what she said and that’s on periodt she’s the 4th wife and didn’t deny it."

yimika27:

"4th pillar… who come be foundation ."

_adeola_xx:

"The fourth pillar opor May God not let you fall down "

adewale_estherabiola:

"5th pillar is coming sha."

official_magic_touch:

"I like her her at least she know we she stand not all those side chicken wey dey call their self wife."

