Erekere, also known as Pastor Pikin, has joined the list of skit makers who are proud owners of a car

A video trending online showed the excited skit maker seated proudly in his newly acquired Mercedes Benz

Erekere is popular for many of his skits where he portrays the role of a thief; his new Benz has since stirred reactions from netizens

It is a moment of celebration for comedian Olalekan Adeyemi popularly known as Erekere or Pastor Pikin, as he recently acquired a new Mercedes Benz.

While the skit maker is yet to share the good news with his fans on his social media timeline, a trending clip shared by Salo, also called funnyhorje, showed Erekere seated proudly in the new Benz as friends hailed him.

Erekere in his new Benz. Credit: @thepastorpikin @thefunnyhorje

Source: Instagram

Watch the clip below:

Erekere is known for his funny skits, where he portrays the role of a thief who stealthily steals from unsuspecting victims.

Netizens react as Erekele buys Benz

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

gbenga0002:

"dem dey look for one benz for my area."

coins JÑR:

"Abi he steal ham?"

Source: Legit.ng