Skit maker Erekere 'Pastor Pikin' buys new Mercedes Benz, friends hail him as he sits proudly in it
- Erekere, also known as Pastor Pikin, has joined the list of skit makers who are proud owners of a car
- A video trending online showed the excited skit maker seated proudly in his newly acquired Mercedes Benz
- Erekere is popular for many of his skits where he portrays the role of a thief; his new Benz has since stirred reactions from netizens
It is a moment of celebration for comedian Olalekan Adeyemi popularly known as Erekere or Pastor Pikin, as he recently acquired a new Mercedes Benz.
While the skit maker is yet to share the good news with his fans on his social media timeline, a trending clip shared by Salo, also called funnyhorje, showed Erekere seated proudly in the new Benz as friends hailed him.
Watch the clip below:
Erekere is known for his funny skits, where he portrays the role of a thief who stealthily steals from unsuspecting victims.
Netizens react as Erekele buys Benz
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
gbenga0002:
"dem dey look for one benz for my area."
coins JÑR:
"Abi he steal ham?"
