YBNL star Asake recently stunned celebrities and many of his fans with some new pictures he shared online

However, skit maker Erekere 'Pastor Pikin', in a comment on Asake's post, told the 'Lonely at The Top' singer to give him his residential address

Erereke's comment has since stirred funny reactions from netizens, as many joked about the skit maker wanting to steal from Asake

Rave of the moment and YBNL music star Ololade Mi Asake also known as Mr Money by many of his fans, recently caused a stir with some new pictures he shared on his social media time.

The music star looked dapper as he struck different cool poses.

Check out the pictures Asake shared below:

The pictures stirred reactions from many celebrities, including skit maker Erekere also known as Pastor Pikin, who, in the comment section, begged Asake to send him his residential address as he would love to visit.

Asake stuns with new pictures. Credit: @asakemusic @thepastorpikin

Source: Instagram

Erekere wrote:

"Bro where is your base? I just wan see you please."

See a screenshot of his post below:

Screenshot of Erekere's comment. Credit: @thepastorpikin

Source: Instagram

Erekere is popular for his many skits where he plays the role of a thief who steals from unsuspecting victims.

Netizens react as Erekere reveals intention to visit Asake

Legit.ng captured some funny reactions trailing the skit maker's comment. See them below:

tinyomoiyami:

"@thepastorpikin see for wetin ."

onlyonehunter:

"@thepastorpikin you wan thief him shoe?"

official_djphancy:

"@thepastorpikin gbewiri Omo ole sha keep Ur car safe make dem no thief from thief."

ogunidile_1:

"@thepastorpikin make you achieve him talent abi ehnnn .

ayo_b_am:

"@thepastorpikin u won go pick e pocket ."

superstar_rozay001:

"@thepastorpikin make you go thief him iPhone and ice abi ? @thepastorpikin ."

umaryusuf001:

"@thepastorpikin so you can steal his shoe ba ."

richie_loba_56:

"thepastorpikin Werey you wan go thief again ."

ajasco2:

"@thepastorpikin I don dey fear you ."

amsolz:

"@thepastorpikin Werey make you go tif asake song."

dreal_keezy:

"@thepastorpikin you no go fit run am from though him picture….."

just_dharnyeal:

"@thepastorpikin go Kirikiri you go see am."

_lawi_bankz_:

"@thepastorpikin make you thief sing again ???"

Skit maker Erekere buys Mercedes Benz

It was a moment of celebration for Erekere as he acquired a new Mercedes Benz.

A clip shared by Salo, also called funnyhorje, showed Erekere seated proudly in the new Benz as friends hailed him.

Reacting, someone said:

"Dem dey look for one benz for my area."

Source: Legit.ng