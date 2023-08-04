Famous Nigerian singer and Afro-fusion musician Bella Shmurda recently shared one of his life-changing experiences that formed who he is now

Bella, during a recent radio interview, narrated a horrific accident he witnessed when he used to be a factory worker and was working at Dangote noodles

The singer said after seeing one of his work colleagues fall inside hot boiling oil and was fried to death; he made a solemn swear to never take up a factory job again, especially with Dangote

Famous Afro-street pop sensation Bella Shmurda has sparked reactions online with a revelation about a horrific work experience he witnessed that made him stop working with Dangote.

The singer shared that while he was younger and was in year two at Lagos State University, he needed money to pay for his school, so he decided to take up a blue-collar job at one of Dangote's noodle factories.

Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda narrates a horrific story about his life and why he stopped working with Dangote. Photo credit: @bellashmurda/@aliko_dangotegcon

Source: Instagram

Bella said he had been working at the factory for a while until one day; he witnessed how his colleague died after falling mistakenly inside an industrial frying oil and fried to death.

The Hypertension crooner noted that this experience affected him so much mentally that he resigned immediately and never returned.

Listen to Bella Shmurda share his horrific experience while working at Dangote:

See how netizens reacted to Bella Shmurda's story on why he stopped working at Dangote

@magamudi:

"And believe it, no one got compensated. The rich in Nigeria build wealth on the blood of the poor."

@raphaelokache:

"I felt bad for the dead guy but I still laughed."

@tunnadex_moore:

"This is sad but Bella's explanation made it funny but Shey na dangote dey produce indomie Bella?"

@crisoke:

"I will do the same thing if it was me."

@ynature84:

"Omo hope the lad's family got compensated."

@ehi15_____:

"Sad story but how he said it was so funny."

@nymsyi:

"He said hot ororo, dis guy."

@sidney_leo:

"This is actually a sad story, but the way Bella said hot Ororo, left me in tatters."

@upboyhuncho:

"My guy matter touch."

