Popular Nigerian musician Bella Schmurda performed at the first Sunday Live show of Big Brother Naija Level Up game

The Win More Empire signee thrilled BBNaija fans to two of his hit songs, as well as his ensemble

The choice of outfit, which featured a skirt and spiky jacket, has sparked massive reactions on social media

The year 2022 has witnessed loads of gender-fluid fashion across the world, and joining that list is popular singer Bella Schmurda.

The Rush crooner was billed to perform at the BBNaija Sunday Live show, and he turned up in quite an interesting garb.

The singer's outfit has sparked massive reactions online. Credit: @bella_shmurda

Source: Instagram

Bella turned up on stage to perform two of his hit songs, dressed in a pleated skirt.

He paired the otherwise feminine item of clothing with a hooded blue jacket which featured spiky embellishments.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

For his fee, he wore a pair of sneakers and paired it with some socks.

Check out the full look below:

Check out what people are saying:

@Brai_XO:

"Bella Shmurda looking like a covid variant "

@farouq_yahaya:

"Bella Shmurda dropped “Shmurda” at his house and came to perform as “Bella” this evening."

@ajuicygeorge:

"Bella shmurda wear Skirt Wetin Una Dey smoke for that Lagos?? #BBNaija"

@SMiTHiE___:

"The other day, Burna boy wore crop top and palazzo to perform. Today Bella Shmurda is wearing a skirt. Afrobeats which way nau."

@_DammyB_:

"Bella shmurda came as covid 19."

@Mbahdeyforyou:

"The person wey style Bella shmurda deserves to be arrested and questioned."

@Darry6ix:

"Vendor: Jean is 25k. Bella Shmurda: No worry, I go buy skirt"

@Josleeky:

"Bella Shmurda's fashion is proudly sponsored by Covid 19."

memes._ng:

"E be like public school student "

itunu_lolu:

"He make him babe jealous no be me "

Reactions as BBNaija Diana and Amaka turn up in matching looks at Saturday party

On July 30, the Level Up housemates of the Big Brother Naija season 2022 show moved their bodies to great music at their first Saturday Night party.

As usual, social media users were buzzing with reactions about the party, the housemates and their sense of style.

For their first Saturday party in the house, two housemates - Diana from Level 1 and Amaka from level 2 - showed up with similar looks.

Source: Legit.ng