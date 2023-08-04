A skit maker Arewa Sabinus recently shared a video showing the moment he shared the stage with popular skit maker Oga Sabinus 'Mr Funny'

Arewa Sabinus was part of the many celebrities who attended Oga Sabinus' Abuja show which took place on July 30

The video of the two skit makers who look alike has stirred reactions from their netizens, who gushed about the special moment

Much-loved skit maker Oga Sabinus 'Mr Funny' finally linked up with his lookalike Arewa Sabinus, a skit maker, at his Abuja show on July 30.

Arewa Sabinus, who in his profile described himself as Mr Funny's stolen brother from the hospital, shared a fun video of him and the content creator sharing the stage during his Abuja show.

Arewa Sabinus meets Mr Funny. Credit: @mrfunny1_ @funny_tboss

Source: Instagram

In a caption of the video, which he shared on his Instagram page, Arewa Sabinus wrote:

"Great time with sabinus live in Abuja transcorp Hilton hotel @mrfunny1_"

Watch the video below:

Fans react to video of Sabinus with lookalike

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

'mrfrosh__:

@mrfunny1_ massive love boss"

itz_ibrahim_jnr:

"More wins bro ."

funny_tboss:

"@mrfunny1_ big congratulations it was massive."

aj_abayomi:

"Love that smile BossTFunny."

