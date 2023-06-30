Singer Portable Zazu's fourth baby mama Ashabi Simple has attacked those trying to cause enmity between her and his first wife Ewatomi

Ashabi lashed out at sending screenshots of Portable and his first wife's loved-up pictures and videos to her

This comes after Portable and Ewatomi were seen rocking similar outfits as they marked this year's Sallah celebration in style

Street Pop star and Zeh Nation boss Portable Zazu's baby mama, Ashabi Simple, has caused a buzz with a video of her raining curses on naysayers trying to set her up against the singer's first wife, Ewatomi Bewaji.

Ashabi, in a trending video, shared how some netizens have been sending screenshots of Portable and his first wife's loved-up video and pictures.

Portable and first wife share a loved-up video.

Source: Instagram

According to the actress, they were sending the visuals to make her jealous.

Watch the video below:

Portable and first wife step out in style for Sallah

This comes barely hours after Portable and his first wife were seen rocking similar outfits during this year's Sallah celebration.

Not stopping there, Ewatomi, who shared the video on her page, said she had no time for competition.

"Alhamdulilahi Oko bewaji @portablebaeby No time for competition ❌❌ Na achievements be koko," she wrote.

Watch the video below:

Ewatomi, other netizens react as Portable's 4th baby mama rain curses on naysayers

Singer Portables first wife in the comment section responded with laughing emojis.

See other reactions below:

_a.d.a.e.z.e:

"It’s the background music for meomo trenches remains undefeated."

balo_ng:

"4th baby Mama how Old is portable very soon we will see 5th,6th and 7th."

djoscar_psnb:

"Portable of last year get 4 baby mama and una de drag OBO when be old cat anyhow."

mhiz_binaj:

"Somebody said “see mouth like pot” ."

kissie_pearl:

"I don already know say this one nah the weapon fashioned against portable ."

Source: Legit.ng