Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy is planning for life ahead of her 30th birthday as she has made her new obligations known

Cuppy shared a photo of herself, her mother Nana Otedola and her younger brother Fewa as she declared that family now comes first in her life

Her latest decision has received admiration from many of her fans and followers, who revealed they are ready to support her to achieve her goals

Billionaire's daughter and disc jockey Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy has set a new goal for herself in preparation to begin another chapter as she clocks 30 this year.

Cuppy, in a statement, revealed her new obligation is to become a better sister and daughter as she shared some lovely pictures of her, her mom Nana Otedola and her younger brother.

DJ Cuppy has promised to be a better sister and daughter this year. Credit: @cuppymusic

The DJ captioned her post:

“This year, I’m going intentially be a better sister and a better daughter Work is work, but family is for life. I’m going to be 30 this year and maturity comes when you stop making excuses and you start making changes. #FamilyFirst.”

Fans hail Cuppy as she sets new goals

Many of DJ Cuppy’s fans and followers have since taken to the comment section to applaud her. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

hirs.moll:

"I have shomething for u."

ladi_quality:

"If na one poor girl wan clock 30 way never marry dem go say na family problem.. poverty no good."

sharondhrey26:

"I pray it goes well for you ✨."

samllex:

"Omo who Dey follow una around dey snap these pictures na? I am applying to be that person."

ayubaawesome_comedy:

"So my love, can i buy the Engagement ring? I can't wait to propose to you @cuppymusic."

DJ Cuppy links up Lawrence Okolie with her dad Femi Otedola

Nigerian billionaire daughter and disc jockey DJ Cuppy trended on social media after she shared a photo of her, her dad Femi Otedola and popular boxer Lawrence Okolie.

In the caption of the photo, Cuppy revealed she linked up the boxer with her billionaire dad.

She wrote:

“Linked up the Champ with the Oga.”

Source: Legit.ng