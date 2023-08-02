Singer Simi recently shared a video showing the moment she met legendary American singer Alicia Keys

The two talented female singers met backstage after Simi's sold-out concert in Seattle, United States

In the video, Alicia Keys could be heard praising Simi for a job well done, a statement which has left many Nigerian netizens gushing

Nigerian female singer and songwriter Simi has warmed hearts with a video showing the moment she linked up with American singer Alicia Keys.

Currently on tour, Simi was seen backstage with Alicia Keys after her sold-out show in Seattle, United States.

A clip showed the moment the two talented singers hugged as Alicia Keys went on to applaud Simi for her stage performance.

The US singer could be heard telling Simi:

"You did a beautiful job, I love your set, your set is vibrant, it's really nice to meet you."

Simi also showed off a small package Alicia Keys gifted her.

Fans hail Simi after meeting Alicia Keys

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video of Simi with Alicia Keys. See the comments below:

canusiminow:

"This is so beautiful well done Simi, you are light you shine bright wherever your go. God is forever good. ."

jedishola:

"Congratulations baby girl."

da_divah:

"You should do something with Alicia Keys. It’s going to be fire ."

lolagbenjo:

"Gosh Simi, I am so proud of you. Look at this beautiful woman. I can never forget the first day I heard your voice keep shining my love."

generaljaypy:

"Bestiieeeee o Abeg Who Dey cut onions o ? make person hold me I wan cry small. Thanks Mama, I’m so happy and privileged to be part of your journey, the world is about to witness ur shining light@symplysimi ✈️."

lalaakindoju:

"So beautiful to see."

king_lami_official:

"See Simi I love you a whole lot no but the thing is you really need to improve on your dressing sense dat hair is a big no, common girl."

Simi to join Alicia Keys on summer tour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Simi announced that she would be joining the American Grammy-winning star Alicia Keys’ summer tour.

The Duduke crooner took to social media to inform her fans and followers as they celebrated this international recognition.

Alica Keys’ summer tour, dubbed ‘Keys to the Summer,’ will be happening across North America with 23 dates that will kick off on June 28, 2023.

