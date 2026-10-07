A doctor who reportedly cared for members of the British royal family has been found dead at her home near King Charles’ Sandringham Estate

The 45-year-old GP’s husband has been charged with her murder following the discovery of her body

Her death has left colleagues, patients and members of the local community mourning a doctor remembered for her kindness and dedication

A tragic incident has touched the medical circle of King Charles and Queen Camilla after a doctor reportedly involved in caring for members of the royal family was found dead.

Dr Hannah Cain, also known as Dr Hannah Terry, was discovered at her home in Dersingham, Norfolk, close to the King’s Sandringham Estate, on Sunday, October 4.

Her husband, Mark Cain, has since been charged with her murder, reports Metro UK.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are mourning the death of a royal doctor. Photos: @royals/IG

Source: Instagram

The development reportedly reached the royal household, with King Charles and Queen Camilla said to have been informed of the doctor’s death.

Doctor connected to royal medical care

Hannah worked at Grimston Medical Centre in King’s Lynn, a practice that serves the local community and has links to medical care for the royals while they are at Sandringham.

The mother of three reportedly worked as a GP for several years before stepping away from her previous practice to spend more time with her young family.

She later continued working in the medical profession, including at Grimston Medical Centre and through her private aesthetics business.

Her death has left colleagues struggling to process what happened.

One doctor who previously worked with Hannah described her as intelligent, pleasant and a lovely colleague, saying she was struggling to understand the circumstances surrounding her death.

Husband charged with murder

The Independent UK, Norfolk Police confirmed that Mark Cain had been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

A post-mortem examination has been conducted, but police said the cause of Hannah’s death remains subject to further investigation.

The investigation is still in its early stages, with specialist officers supporting Hannah’s family.

Meanwhile, the medical centre was temporarily closed following her death, while residents and patients left floral tributes for the doctor.

Dr Hannah Terry's husband has been charged with her murder following the discovery of her body. Photo:@people/IG.

Source: Instagram

King Charles discloses £12.9m tax bill in historic move

Legit.ng earlier reported that King Charles has become the first British monarch to make his tax payments public as he disclosed that he paid £12.9m in tax for 2024-2025, placing him among the top 100 taxpayers in the UK.

The annual royal accounts also show that the Prince of Wales paid £7.76m in tax during the same period, marking a significant step towards transparency in royal finances.

Source: Legit.ng