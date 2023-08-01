Music star Burna Boy's sister Nissi Ogulu is celebrating her birthday today, August 1, and it came with some special moment

Burna Boy's mum and manager, Bose Ogulu, shared stunning pictures and a video of her and the celebrant

The proud mother, in a sweet message, gushed about her daughter, who she described as her special one

It is another moment of celebration for Grammy award winner Burna Boy and his family as his younger sister Nissi Ogulu turned a new age on Tuesday, August 1.

Burna Boy's mum and manager, Bose Ogulu, took to her social media timeline to share adorable pictures and a video of her and Nissi showing off their dance moves.

The singer's mum also showered prayer on the celebrant, who she described as her special one.

In her words:

"A very happy birthday to @nissination superstar, my multitalented special one, may God continue to shower his blessings & favour upon you. May your steps be divinely ordered. It’s a joy to watch you grow❤️❤️."

See her post below:

Fans celebrate Burna Boy's sister Nissi

Legit.ng captured some of the birthday messages, see them below:

lowy_timz:

"Happy birthday Nissi ❤️❤️ Forever a star."

naomi:

"Happy Birthday @nissination tons of blessings to you ❤️❤️❤️."

descentoscar5:

"Happy Birthday Super Talented Nissi."

_ancrestudio:

"Happy birthday sister ."

pearlypowpow:

"Happy birthday to my sister in love ❤️."

cyp_her.001:

"HBD! Baby, it's a diehard fan of BURNA!! More blessings to your new age."

iamdjwiseboy:

"Happy birthday to you great princess may God continue to put smile on your face in Jesus name Amen , Mummy I love this your princess allow her to go Enugu we know how to take care of our wife God bless you so much ma make una enjoy your day well well."

