A man flew thousands of miles from the United States to Nigeria, where he wedded the love of his life.

The couple, The Okrays, took to TikTok to tell their love story the moment the wedding ceremony was concluded.

The American man travelled thousands of miles to marry the love of his life. Photo credit: TikTok/@americanandnigeriancoupl.

The handsome man decided to cross many rivers and deserts to pursue a union with the person that makes him happy.

In the TikTok video, the man's wife said being in a long-distance relationship with the man was not an easy task.

Love conquers as American man marries Nigerian lady

She said there were a lot of naysayers who tried to discourage her husband by telling him that Nigeria is full of romance scammers.

But the man didn't listen to the people who discouraged him and who wanted the marriage not to hold.

The Okrays have now overcome all obstacles, and they have been joined together in holy matrimony.

The lady wrote:

"I watched this video, and I shed tears of joy. It has never been easy, but God showed himself. I pray for as many as you are that are looking forward to settling down. You will shed tears of joy, and you will be celebrated. You will locate your rightful partner that will love you no matter what they say about you. What God cannot do does not exist."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as American man marries Nigerian lady

@Millicent said:

"Congratulations dear. I tap from your blessings!"

@Daughter of grace said:

"Congratulations. I tap into your grace. It's not easy."

Another American man marries Nigerian woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an American man travelled to Nigeria and married his girlfriend.

The man and the lady met on a dating site and kicked off a relationship.

When their relationship blossomed, the man decided to travel down and marry her properly.

