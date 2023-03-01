Nigerian actress Ruth Kadiri is discouraged at the turn of events as she believes that INEC boycotted the votes of the people

The screen star raged at how political godfatherism has eaten deep to punish citizens for their human rights

Ruth told Nigerians to remain relentless and fight for their votes to be counted as netizens react to her call

Nigerian actress Ruth Kadiri has gone on to express huge disappointment with the final presidential results.

The movie star said she least expected the best from the The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) , which shows how they can never be trusted.

Pictures of Ruth Kadiri, Mahmood Yakubu and Peter Obi Credit: @ruthkadiri, @mahmoodyakubu, @peterobigregory

Ruth expressed optimism towards the evil men getting nabbed one day; according to her, "the perpetrators of evil will not prevail."

The actress raved that Nigerians should fight for their votes and not sit back to accept the malevolent defeat.

See her post below

Nigerians react to Ruth Kadiri’s post

nobletems:

"Sigh… politics yes, but what we practice here always feels like oppression to me."

___luchijessy___:

"I just weak, I don't have strength to fight again ."

osaz.gizzy:

"Shey you nor knw road to inec office,na to dey post online na most of this celebrities know."

db_naturals_bckup:

'I woke up dejected .

'This hurts like crazy.. Any video of P.O. I watch better tears go just dey flow ."

iam.borah:

"The way I love this lady eeeh she hardly put mouth for things like this but for her to say this, she will definitely do."

lindajones6468:

"I’ve not been happy even before the announcement cos we all knew exactly the games being played life continues but now all my hustle is no longer to be successful in my country but to leave by all means necessary.. I’m so scared of what the future holds for this country and I wouldn’t want my kids to even have an idea of the kind country they’re in. So help me God."

“INEC is our real problem”: video as actress Ruth Kadiri says

Popular Nigerian actress, Ruth Kadiri, took to social media to cry out over the chaos following the presidential election.

On her Instagram page, the movie star made it known that no politician can actually rig an election without the help of INEC.

Ruth Kadiri wondered how so many people had missed the fact all along and it made a lot of netizens react.

Source: Legit.ng