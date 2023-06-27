Actress Ruth Kadiri has dismissed a viral picture of a new house shared by a social media claiming to be hers

The mother of two stressed that the mansion in the viral picture was from a movie location and didn't belong to her

She further revealed she is not one to post material possession on social media, a statement which stirred reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Unlike some of her colleagues in the movie industry who flaunt their new acquisitions, like cars or houses, on social media, actress Ruth Kadiri has learnt to keep her personal lives private.

In a recent statement while reacting to a viral picture of a house alleged to be hers, Ruth, a mother of two beautiful kids, said she doesn't post her material things online.

Ruth Kadiri reacts to report of her acquiring a new house. Credit: @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

The actress further dismissed the report while stressing that the Facebook page the picture was shared on doesn't belong to her.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"This is a fake Facebook page. I do not own that house. It’s a film location. I do not post material things on social media. Pls report that page My Facebook page is verified."

See her post below:

Celebrities, fans react as Ruth Kadiri dismisses new house claim

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

uchejombo:

"‍♀️ these people ‍♀️."

"olabiyiomotoso1:

"I love the way she said I do not post material things on social media, I love your humility."

sonia_obiakaeze:

"This woman is humble she said I do not post material things online."

merit_smiley:

"We don’t post material things on social media period."

flow.p_ajun:

"Noting u can tell me…congratulations Ruthie ."

suluxuryhair:

"Let’s learn to read captions. READ THE CAPTION! She said it’s a fake account that posted her on facebook."

yomicasual:

"Congratulations still #firsgatnothingonyou funny people."

Ruth Kadiri glows on birthday

It's world Ruth Kadiri day, and the Nigerian star took to social media to bless her fans with photos.

The actress, who turned a year older on Friday, March 24, sported some gorgeous looks in honour of her special day.

The mother of two came through with the boss chic vibe in this all-black ensemble.

Source: Legit.ng