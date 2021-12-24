Billionaire Tony Elumelu and his wife thrilled guests at their recent Christmas party as they both stormed the dance floor

The husband and wife were seen busting the popular ‘Focus’ dance moves as the MC and audience hyped them

Another video captured the moment Elumelu mounted the stage and shot fireworks into the sky to the delight of many

Billionaire Tony Elumelu and his wife recently set the online community abuzz following the massive Christmas party which caught the attention of many.

Apart from managing to pull Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy to perform at the gathering, the business mogul and his wife also had their own performance for guests who were in attendance.

Tony Elumelu and wife dance at their Christmas party.

Source: Instagram

A video sighted online captured the moment the lovebirds both stormed the stage and showed off their dance moves.

Hypeman, Shody, who was the MC of the night, was heard hyping Elumelu as the DJ played the popular Focus song.

The businessman didn’t waste time as he put on his dance shoes and showed off the moves associated with the song.

Just like her husband, Elumelu’s wife followed suit and was seen pointing getting her groove on.

Watch the adorable video below:

Shooting the fireworks

A different video spotted online also saw Elumelu and his wife preparing to shoot fireworks for the night. The top businessman and his woman were seen lifting machine gun-like equipment as they received directions on how to fire it up.

Watch the clip below:

