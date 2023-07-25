Veteran actress Rita Daniels has shared her opinion about single motherhood as she said she is against wives leaving their husbands and kids

Rita, who is actress Regina's mum, advised women to remain with their children irrespective of their issues with their husbands as they would reap the reward in future

The veteran actress' statement has since stirred reactions from her fans and followers, as many agreed with her

Nollywood veteran Rita Daniels, who is actress Regina Daniels' in a recent video she shared on her Instagram page, said she doesn't support wives abandoning their children because they had issues with their husbands.

During an interview on Radio Nigeria, Rita cited herself as an example of a wife who refused to abandon her children.

Rita Daniels says a stepmother will never be like one's mother.

Source: Instagram

The veteran actress advised wives to stay put in their marriage as it is for their benefit, especially in old age.

According to Rita, a stepmother is not the same as one's mother. She added that many would regret abandoning their husbands and children because they desire to explore.

"Why you wan abandon your children because one man provoke you? Highest the man fit born many for outside. You don't expect another woman to help you train your children, then later dey beg your pikin wey you born for forgiveness," an extract from Rita's statement read.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Rita Daniels shares her opinion on single motherhood

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

janeiyke:

"Loud It!! I will NEVER Abandon my children.. I’m with them till Infinity."

ije597:

"This is what I keep telling them I will never leave my children for any man my children my pride my world in nothing matters then them."

onyenemezupatience:

"God bless you ma'am, I will Never Abandon my children.. am with them till death do us apart."

chy_fevy_fruitta:

"I will never leave my kid's...God help me I Don see shege .....but no retreat no surrender."

