Talented Nigerian humour merchant I Go Save surprised one of his fans while on a flight from Lagos to Warri

The comic explained that he met a young man in the airport who wanted him to spice up the proposal for his girlfriend while on board

I Go Save mentioned that the young lady who was getting the proposal happened to be one of his die-hard fans, as the young bachelor disclosed to him

Nigerian top comedian I Go Save added flavour to the romantic union of one of his random fans he met in the airport.

A Nigerian man wanted to take his marriage proposal to another level when he chose to do it on a flight from Lagos to Warri.

Comedian I Go Save spies up the marriage proposal of a fan Credit: @igosave

When they were almost ready to board, his friend begged I Go Save, whom he had just met at the airport lobby, for assistance to spice things up.

They told him that the lady in question was a fan, and the boyfriend wanted it to be a pleasant surprise, I Go Save stated. The proposal was successfully planned with the knowledge of the air hostesses on board.

While on the flight, the comedian was meant to deliver the box containing the engagement ring to the young bachelor, which must have been after the flight hostess announced that a proposal was set to take place.

See the video below

Internet users react to I Go Save carrying out the proposal task

gtwest_:

"When they say “LOVE IS IN THE AIR” ."

cashy__007:

"Baba say them no buy ticket for all those “Awww, & Say yes girls” ."

mur_thriftbox:

"Una don carry this proposal enter plane again ."

cupcakee09:

"Let us breaffff. Let the singles breaffff. Let us be . Stop suffocating us ."

