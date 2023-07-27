A popular vendor claimed that she provided Caramel with a stunning outfit she wore in a viral video, only to be left uncredited and betrayed

Following the uproar on social media, the influencer has reportedly arrested the said vendor

A video of the reported arrest has made the rounds on social media, and netizens have shared mixed opinions

Popular social media influencer Caramel Plugg came under fire from a vendor for allegedly refusing to give credit for an item she wore in a trending video.

The vendor called her out, and things have taken a new turn as Caramel reportedly got the lady arrested.

Netizens react as Caramel reportedly arrests vendor Photo credit: @caramel.plugg

Source: Instagram

In a trending video online, the alleged vendor was seen with men, reportedly policemen, who gathered to bundle her into a car to the police station.

According to reports, Caramel Plugg wants the vendor to apologise, but the lady has refused to budge.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to vendor's arrest by Caramel

The vendor's arrest sparked social media reactions, as netizens shared different opinions. Some criticised Caramel, saying she has been trending for the wrong reasons.

Read some comments gathered below:

dfw_ogor:

"This girl is gradually becoming a nuisance."

viks_vico:

"The way you people abuse the use of power in this country is something else."

michelledera:

"This lady used to be a fun and interesting person to watch , lately she’s been trending for wrong things ..sigh."

aver_nessa:

"This girl is lost. What’s with the new oppression of carrying police men upandan just because you can afford it? Very cheap weak move "

favourr.oj:

"The vendor still refused to show people receipt where Caramel promised to tag her.. people have been asking the vendor to show that."

beniboba_:

"Same thing with eniola badmus. You can agree to disagree, defamation of character is handled in court. You can’t bring police to my house cause I said something about you on social media, what you can do is take me to court and sue me."

justlois_albert:

"What did you do that she came to arrest you??? You lied about giving someone free clothes in exchange for tags then you expect her to be quiet cause you too want to trend y'all will learn that some times that clout you seek isn't worth it."

oluvisual__:

"Caramel used to be a nice and happy girl."

themanuelstudios:

"So na 17kpa cloth una come carry vendor for? Omo mehn...just av money,u go flex muscle for naija"

bigshaqstephen:

"Caramel was fun to watch then but now, She's a shadow of herself."

hawtiini:

"So na so police don cheap to carry Dey go do arresting work up and down?"

Video as Caramel Plugg and lover allegedly exchange blows in club

Popular Nigerian influencer Caramel Plugg was in the news again because of her boyfriend King Manny.

The influencer and her man allegedly created a scene at a club after Caramel caught him with another lady.

According to reports, King Manny showed up at the club with another girl, not knowing his lover was there already.

Source: Legit.ng