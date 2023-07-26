A popular vendor claimed that she provided Caramel with a stunning outfit she wore in a viral video, only to be left uncredited and betrayed

Popular social media influencer Caramel Plugg has come under fire from a vendor for allegedly refusing to give credit for an item she wore in a trending video.

Legit.ng previously broke the news that the influencer refused to reveal the details of the gown she wore to an event. She said she didn't want to give the vendor a free PR.

Vendor calls out Caramel Plugg over trending video Credit: @almera_danjuma, @caramel_plugg

A Twitter user identified as @ManLikeIcey claimed that the vendor had contacted him to explain her side of the story.

It was disclosed that Caramel received the clothing free of charge from the vendor, who also requested that the skit maker tag her page whenever she uploaded a picture of herself in the dress.

The influencer allegedly neglected to do this and chose to tag a different brand instead.

Icey also provided screenshots of the vendor's conversation with Caramel, which seemed to demonstrate the vendor's pain and sense of helplessness in light of the circumstances.

"I'm posting this because the vendor sounded so pained and helpless, so I decided to help her. She said she gives Caramel clothes freely but fails to tag her," he said.

See the leaked chat below

Caramel Plugg's leaked chat with vendor parks reactions

However, netizens have responded to the post in various ways, with some bashing her for not supporting small businesses. See their comments below:

