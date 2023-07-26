Nigerians superstars Burna Boy and Davido took over the timeline recently when an old Twitter conversation between them surfaced

In the viral screenshot, the African giant crooner was seen advising his colleague on how to go about his career

Fans and netizens who came across the 2011 viral tweet had different funny takes on the Afrobeats icons

Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy and his music counterpart Davido are currently trending on social media after an old tweet of the duo surfaced.

The viral screenshot of November 2, 2022, showed when the Last Last hitmaker advised the DMW boss on his musical progress.

In the tweet, Burna could be seen assuring Davido of a bright career if he only focused on his dreams and was God-fearing.

He wrote:

"Stay focused, humble, and God-fearing, and all will come to life."

Burna Boy's 2011 advice to Davido sparks reactions

Netizens laughed over the mental state of Burna Boy when he penned the tweet, while some saw it as an avenue to make comparisons between the two singers.

See their comments below:

kuwait__official:

"Omo their matter go long sha ."

ademi__dc:

"Burna is a senior to Davido no be today."

officialltoni:

"Can y’all leave this man alone??Everybody be trying to bully Davido ."

arocheta77:

"Use me as Prophet ODOGWU button."

morre1x:

"Davido owns both wizkid and Burna, my book says that and it’s on facts."

canada1999__:

"Normally Davido need advice."

ke___lv1:

"Someone that owns your fav doesn’t need no advice bruh."

