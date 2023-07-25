A wealthy woman has sent social media into a frenzy over an outrageous thing she did with hard currencies

Like worthless items, she walked on bundles of cash lined up like steps as she made to enter a private jet

Some persons criticised the woman for what they tagged abuse of money, while others begged her to give them some

A video of a wealthy woman walking on bundles of cash as in stairs has caused an uproar on the internet.

The 12-second clip started with the woman, Ivlieva Yulia, being assisted by a man on the right as she walked on bundles of cash arranged in front of her.

She tried to maintain balance as she marched on the paper money with pride. On getting to the entrance of the jet, she almost fell and was helped by the man who was earlier assisting her.

The video has since gone viral on TikTok and stirred mixed reactions.

There were those who doubted if the money was legit, just as others resorted to seeking financial aid from the woman.

People express surprise at the outrageous use of cash

Cynthia ogochukwu said:

"Is this real money?

"Abeg make una help to buy water."

piskopat_dünyam_27 said:

"It's not much, I just want to buy a phone for my child."

Surzan Neupane said:

"This person never understands the value of money."

Geovanni said:

"They probably spend that money on dumb stuff and they can help people without food and a home."

Willie_Atomic said:

"I will make Mama proud."

LegendanDonna said:

"You don’t have to respect money but respect God."

shaanus said:

"Please respect money bro."

Achomo04 said:

"Na poverty they make people think the money isn't real."

Allieukay said:

"I don't think it's possible for someone to have all this money in cash."

Wealthy woman fills compound with bundles of cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a wealthy woman had filled a compound with bundles of cash.

In a video, she was seen carrying stacks of dollars which were arranged in small transparent bags.

Also, dollar notes were seen littered all around the front of her house as she stepped on them and played with the cash. The intriguing clip also showed the wealthy woman taking the cash tied in a bag into her house.

The video has garnered a lot of attention on TikTok with many users expressing their disbelief at the amount of money that Reyy has.

