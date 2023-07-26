Actor Odunlade Adekola recently shared a video of him jumping on YBNL star Asake's trending song 'Lonely At The Top'

In the funny video, Odunlade and some of his crew could be seen dressing in traditional outfits as they vibed to their version of Asake's song

The video has stirred hilarious comments from many of the actor's colleagues, fans and followers

Much-loved actor, Odunlade Adekola has stirred hilarious reactions over a video of him performing his version of singer Asake's hit song 'Lonely At The Top."

Odunlade, who recently dropped a new movie 'Orisa' was seen using Asake’s song to promote the project.

In the short clip, the actor and three of his crew members were seen rocking traditional outfits as they performed their version of the song.

Lonely At The Top is a track on Asake' 2023 album 'Work of Art.'

Celebrities, fans react as Odunlade jumps on Asake's Lonely At The Top

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens mocked the actor for not getting the song lyrics right.

nikehamzah:

"It’s really “lonely at the top” coz what’s this! ."

trendz_and_labels:

" odunlade mi alake ."

rimsunique_event_n_cakes:

"Cultural dancers version of Lonely remix."

akorinjesu1:

"My love for you is irreplaceable sir. More of God Grace to keep flourishing sir."

iamyetundeodunsi:

" Egbon no sabi song well but him hear the money part well ."

dexterityplus01:

"This song is on another level, too much grace follow one song ,"e

theprettyarike:

"E google lyrics now."

og_gentle2019:

"Now I see reason why we no need to tag Asake why una spoil song na ."

scephyblackboy:

"This man... too good, God bless you for always putting smiles on our faces ."

