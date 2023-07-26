Late prophet Elijah Ajanaku's wife, Joy, has called out popular singer Tope Alabi for neglecting her since her husband's death

In a trending video, Joy Ajanaku revealed Tope Alabi, who was close to her late husband, gained fame after she met him

She also alleged that the secret behind Tope's sweet voice is between her late husband, the gospel singer and God

Joy Ajanaku, the wife of the late Prophet Elijah Ajanaku, has caused a buzz on social media over a trending video of her calling out popular gospel singer Tope Alabi for neglecting her since the late man of God's demise in 2013.

Before his death, Ajanaku was popular as Tope Alabi’s spiritual father, and she sang about him in some of her songs.

Prophet Ajanaku's wife, Joy, says Tope Alabi has not contacted her since her husband's demise. Credit: @tope.alabi

Source: Instagram

However, Joy, in the video, revealed that the gospel singer didn't contact her despite her close relationship with the late prophet.

Not stopping there, Joy claimed it was when Tope Alabi met her husband that she made it to the spotlight.

The prophet's widow also alleged that the secret behind Tope Alabi’s sweet voice was between her late husband, the gospel singer and God.

“It was after she met my husband that her voice changed. The secret behind her sweet voice is between her, my husband, and God,” an extract from her statement read.

Netizens react as late Prophet Ajanaku's wife calls out Tope Alabi

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens dragged Ajanaku's wife

funmiawelewa:

"This Woman don see plenty shege ehn Truly God is with her. Tope Alabi will not Fail!"

omoalajahoflagos:

"In this life sha no let man help you. Seek all help from God."

taiyeoluroye:

"Tope Alabi and Ajanaku parted ways bitterly and Ajanaku threatened her,so how can she remember you after your husband’s demise."

lady__uny:

"Why Daddy no give you sweet voice to sing make gbogbo agbaye dey hear your own songs too!!! Elenupelebe bi slippers werey. Let the woman BREEEEFFF!!!!"

tkstitches:

"Oh na daddy change her voice... e be like daddy be magician when he dey alive."

nicky_sall:

"See mindset oo. Your husband should have gave you the sweet voice na if na so e be ? This is a gift from God. Your husband can’t do jack."

bepresixe:

"Na your husband give am sweet voice."

Yemi My Lover calls out Tope Alabi.

Legit.ng previously reported how a veteran Nollywood actor Yemi My Lover called out gospel singer Tope Alabi as he said she neglected him after making it to fame.

In the viral clip, Yemi claimed Tope Alabi trained under him as an apprentice in the 90s but failed to assist him when she could.

The actor also shared how he tried to reach out to the gospel artist a number of times to no avail.

